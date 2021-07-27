Konomi Network (KONO) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00761917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

