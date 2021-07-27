Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Kohl’s have underperformed the industry in the past six months, we expect the trend to reverse in the near term. The company has been benefiting from its strategic framework introduced in October 2020. The strategic plan focuses on four key areas — driving top-line growth, expanding operating margin, implementing disciplined capital management as well as undertaking an agile, accountable and inclusive culture. Moreover, the company is gaining on growing digital business for a while now. Notably, digital sales increased 14% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Also, Kohl’s strong brand portfolio and solid partnerships are diving growth. However, the company saw increased SG&A expenses during the fiscal first quarter. In fact, management expects the metric to grow sequentially in the fiscal second quarter.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.35. 5,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,468. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

