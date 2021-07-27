Knowles (KN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE KN opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81.
In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.
