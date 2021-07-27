Knowles (KN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE KN opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Get Knowles alerts:

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.