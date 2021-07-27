KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up to $24.68

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.68, but opened at $26.01. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 888 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. UBS Group started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.44.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

