Klimatas Market Capitalization Tops $19,742.70 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 149% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $19,742.70 and approximately $3,238.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

