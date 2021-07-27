KLA (KLAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter. KLA has set its Q4 2021 guidance at 3.470-4.350 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $3.47-4.35 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $318.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. KLA has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

