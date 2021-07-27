KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

NYSE KREF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 28,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,728. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

KREF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.