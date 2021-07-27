KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 36,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,318,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 148,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $1,185,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 109,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,904. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $62.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

