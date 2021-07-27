Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.04 per share for the quarter.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$49.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.77. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$13.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at C$33,231.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

