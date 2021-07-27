Kinross Gold (KGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

