Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $293.67 and a 12 month high of $405.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.