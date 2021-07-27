Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $12.31 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $4,799,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.40. 165,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.02. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.