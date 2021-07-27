Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.05. 94,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,947. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.