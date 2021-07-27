Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The firm has a market cap of $726.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.