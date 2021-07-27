KeyCorp Weighs in on Talos Energy Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Talos Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TALO. assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

TALO opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $942.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Talos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 187,227 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

