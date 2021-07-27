KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

NYSE:CNX opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

