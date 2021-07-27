Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Now Covered by Analysts at Eight Capital

Stock analysts at Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KEL. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.75.

KEL stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.25. The company had a trading volume of 516,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,409. The stock has a market cap of C$612.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.24.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

