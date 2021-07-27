Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kellogg by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Kellogg by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kellogg by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,664,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 375,032 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

K opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.71. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

