Keller Group (LON:KLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $876.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 876 ($11.44) and last traded at GBX 865 ($11.30), with a volume of 53840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLR. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £625.52 million and a PE ratio of 14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 816.30.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

