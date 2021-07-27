KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.66. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.
On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KB Home.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KB Home by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KB Home stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 66,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,837. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
