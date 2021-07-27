KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.66. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KB Home by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 66,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,837. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

