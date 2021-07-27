Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KARO. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 price target on Karooooo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ KARO opened at $38.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $814.14 million and a PE ratio of 36.96.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

