Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on KDMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 41,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,015. The stock has a market cap of $686.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

