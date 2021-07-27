JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

CUE opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.52. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

