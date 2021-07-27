JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 77,304 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PAVmed by 549.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,621 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in PAVmed by 22.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in PAVmed by 200.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PAVmed during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PAVmed by 135.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 2,505,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. PAVmed Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.30.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAVM. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.