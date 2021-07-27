JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.14 million, a PE ratio of -975.51 and a beta of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTL. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

