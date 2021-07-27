JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHPPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PHPPY remained flat at $$27.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562. Signify has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

