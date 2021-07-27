JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 14,073 Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CohBar were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CohBar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.76.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

