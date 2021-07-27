JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGL. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,436.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:REGL opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

