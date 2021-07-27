JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $119,000 Investment in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $5,549,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $4,879,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Yellow in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $265.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

