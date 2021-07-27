JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) a $20.83 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $21.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

