JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €12.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on (INGA) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of (INGA) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.71 ($13.78).

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

