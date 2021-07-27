Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,352 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $671,187.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $166,292.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $23,631.57.

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $106,088.40.

Natera stock opened at $110.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth about $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.73.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

