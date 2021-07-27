Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 786 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 41.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 158,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,356. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

