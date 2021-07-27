Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 49,104 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 63.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.47. 92,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,439. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $159.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.