Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $104.90. The stock had a trading volume of 59,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,518. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54.

