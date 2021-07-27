Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $17.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 196,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

