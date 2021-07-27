JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 6.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 19,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,983,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,688,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.