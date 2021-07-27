JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Down 5.8%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 87,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,104,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.