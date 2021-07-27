Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Anthem, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Anthem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Shares of ANTM opened at $378.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.70. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

