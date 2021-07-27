Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of TACO opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $333.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.08. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

