Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ICICI Bank in a report released on Saturday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

ICICI Bank stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,493,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,611 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,154,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,449,000 after buying an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,566,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,862,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,694,000 after buying an additional 719,447 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

