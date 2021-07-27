Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 151 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.54) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

