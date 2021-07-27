Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,045 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $173.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $107.59 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

