Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,628 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,826,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 96,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.

XHB stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.83.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

