Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Momo by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Momo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Momo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Momo by 21.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.47. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

