Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAWW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.