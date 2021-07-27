Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 409 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.21. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

