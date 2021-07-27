Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 2,689 Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,828,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,771,190 in the last ninety days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STMP. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $325.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.08. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

