Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,709,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,008,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.72.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

