Jane Street Group LLC Sells 26,094 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,094 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 76,913 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $779,000.

Shares of VTC opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.49. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

